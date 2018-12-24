Car bomb, gunfire outside Afghanistan ministry; two wounded

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide bomber blew up a car packed with explosives outside Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Works on Monday, with gunfire then breaking out, an interior ministry official said.

Nasrat Rahimi, an interior ministry spokesman, said several gunmen had taken up positions in a nearby government building after the blast and were exchanging gunfire with security forces.

At least two people were wounded in the clashes, said Wahid Majroh, a spokesman for the ministry of public works.

An official working in another government building told Reuters that employees had locked themselves in their offices after hearing the explosions and gunfire.