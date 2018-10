Afghan policemen keep watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Monday for a blast near the election commission in Afghan capital Kabul, according to a statement on the group’s Amaq news agency.

The bomber detonated an explosive vest and after approaching several official vehicles close to the election commission, the statement said. At least six people were wounded in the blast, Afghan officials said.