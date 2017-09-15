FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romanian soldier killed in Afghanistan convoy attack
#World News
September 15, 2017 / 1:38 PM / a month ago

Romanian soldier killed in Afghanistan convoy attack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KABUL/BUCHAREST (Reuters) - A Romanian soldier from a NATO-led mission was killed and two others wounded in Afghanistan on Friday when a vehicle rigged with explosives crashed into their convoy, the Romanian defense ministry said.

The soldiers were traveling in a convoy in the Kandahar region, the ministry said in a statement.

Romania, a NATO member since 2004, is contributing more than 620 troops to NATO’s Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan which faces attacks from Taliban fighters.

The European Union state has lost 29 soldiers on foreign missions, with 180 wounded, the ministry said.

“The security situation in Afghanistan remains unstable, with the majority of incidents occurring in eastern and southern provinces,” the statement read. “NATO forces ... remain permanent targets of potential insurgent attacks.”

The coalition maintains nearly 13,000 troops from 39 countries, as part of a mission to train, advise and assist Afghan troops.

U.S. military commanders in Afghanistan have asked for several thousand additional troops, but the request is stalled in Washington, where Trump has expressed scepticism over extending the American commitment.

Reporting by James Mackenzie and Luiza Ilie; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
