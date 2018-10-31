Suicide blast kills three near prison in Afghan capital

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide bomber blew himself up near the gate of Afghanistan’s largest prison on Wednesday, killing at least three people and wounding three, officials said, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said the attacker detonated his explosive near a vehicle of the employees of the Pul-e-Charki prison in Kabul, the capital.

Three people died near the gate of the prison on the eastern outskirts of Kabul, and three were injured, another government official said.