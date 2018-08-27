FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 6:37 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Tajik or Russian plane has bombed an Afghan border area in Takhar province: Afghan official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A Tajik or Russian plane bombed Afghanistan’s Durqad district in northeastern Takhar province on Sunday after clashes erupted near Tajikistan’s border, an Afghan government official said on Monday.

Khalil Asir, spokesman for Takhar provincial police, said the bombing near the border area started after two Tajik border guards were killed in a clash with the Taliban.

Eight Taliban insurgents were killed and six others were wounded, Asir said.

The Taliban has confirmed the clash and the subsequent bombing.

Reporting by Sarda Ramzal, Abdul Qadir Sediqi, Writing by Rupam Jain; Editing by Michael Perry

