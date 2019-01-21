World News
January 21, 2019 / 6:24 AM / in 21 minutes

Taliban attack in central Afghanistan kills more than 100 security force members: defense ministry source

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - More than 100 members of Afghan security forces were killed when Taliban insurgents attacked a military compound in the central Maidan Wardak province on Monday, a senior defense ministry official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“We have information that 126 people have been killed in the explosion inside the military training center,” the official said.

A provincial official also said the death toll was over 100.

A government spokesman declined to comment. Earlier the government said 12 people had been killed.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

Reporting by Rupam Jain and Abdul Qadir Sediqi; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below