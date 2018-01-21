Six Ukrainians killed in attack in Kabul: Ukrainian minister

KIEV (Reuters) - Six Ukrainians were killed in the attack on Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel, Ukrainian foreign minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Sunday.

“Reported to the President about the death of six Ukrainians as a result of an attack on a hotel in Kabul,” he said on the ministry’s Twitter account.

Gunmen in army uniforms stormed Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel late on Saturday and battled Afghan Special Forces through the night, killing more than 30 people and wounding many more.