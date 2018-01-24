FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 10:03 PM / in 2 hours

Four U.S. citizens killed in Jan. 20 attack on Kabul hotel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Four U.S. citizens were killed and two injured in Saturday’s attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

“We can confirm that there were four U.S. citizens killed and two injured. We offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who were killed and wish for the speedy recovery of those wounded,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
