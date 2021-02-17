Four policemen killed in fresh attacks in Afghanistan

KABUL (Reuters) - Gunmen killed two Afghan policemen in eastern parts of the capital on Wednesday, officials said, the first such incident in days after some high profile arrests were made in Kabul.

Kabul police said unidentified gunmen opened fire on the pair’s vehicle, killing them. A security official said they were father and son.

Kabul has seen a series of attacks with small magnetic bombs attached under vehicles and targeted killings in recent weeks against security forces, officials, judges, civil society activists and journalists.

Afghan officials said this week that they had arrested a network of a militant group who were responsible for the attacks.

Violence in parts of the country has increased recently as peace talks between the government and Taliban insurgents have largely stalled while U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration reviews how to handle the peace process, including a troop withdrawal.

Afghan military officials said both local security forces and the Taliban are preparing for fresh fighting in the spring.

In a separate incident in western province of Herat, a roadside bomb killed two officers and wounded three more.