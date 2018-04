KABUL (Reuters) - The casualty toll from a suicide blast at a voter registration center in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday rose to at least 31 killed and 54 wounded, a health ministry spokesman said.

Clothes and sandals are seen at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan April 22, 2018.REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

There has been no claim of responsibility for the blast but the Taliban have denied involvement.