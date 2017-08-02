FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Islamic state claims responsibility for Afghanistan mosque attack: AMAQ
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 2, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 2 days ago

Islamic state claims responsibility for Afghanistan mosque attack: AMAQ

A member of Afghan National Army (ANA) stands guard near a mosque after an overnight suicide attack in Herat, Afghanistan. August 2, 2017.Mohammad Shoib

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a Shi'ite mosque in Afghanistan that killed and wounded dozens of people on Tuesday, the group's official agency AMAQ said on Wednesday.

"About 50 Shi'ite were killed and 80 wounded in an attack by Islamic State militants yesterday on a husseiniya in the city of Herat in western Afghanistan," AMAQ said.

Officials on Tuesday said the attack had killed more than 29 people and wounded at least 64.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Eric Knecht

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.