Islamic State claims attack on Afghan midwife center: statement

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Sunday for an attack on a midwife training center in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday that killed three staff.

The ultra-hardline militant group, which cited no evidence for its claim in a statement issued via its Amaq news agency, said the attack was carried out by two gunmen.

Islamic State has a stronghold in the province of Nangarhar surrounding Jalalabad, bordering Pakistan.