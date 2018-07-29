FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2018 / 2:24 PM / in an hour

Islamic State claims attack on Afghan midwife center: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Sunday for an attack on a midwife training center in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday that killed three staff.

The ultra-hardline militant group, which cited no evidence for its claim in a statement issued via its Amaq news agency, said the attack was carried out by two gunmen.

Islamic State has a stronghold in the province of Nangarhar surrounding Jalalabad, bordering Pakistan.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Mark Heinrich; Editing by Mark Heinrich

