October 2, 2018 / 5:40 PM / in 36 minutes

Islamic State claims election rally attack in Afghanistan: Amaq

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on an election rally in the Afghan province of Nangarhar on Tuesday, according to a statement on the group’s Amaq news agency.

The militant group said a bomber had killed 35 and wounded more than 50 after detonating his suicide vest. Afghan officials earlier said at least 13 were killed and more than 30 wounded, warning the toll was likely to rise.

Islamic State has claimed a series of attacks this year that have killed scores of people in Nangarhar, on the border with Pakistan.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

