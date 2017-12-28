Islamic State claims Kabul suicide bomb attack: online statement

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed a suicide bomb attack carried out on Thursday on an office of the Afghan Voice news agency and a neighbouring Shi‘ite cultural centre in Kabul, the group’s Amaq news agency said in an online statement.

The suicide attack was carried out by one bomber wearing a vest and followed three other bomb blasts in the same area, the statement said.

The agency offered no evidence for the claim of responsibility for the attack, which killed dozens of people.