Islamic state claims responsibility for Afghanistan mosque attack: AMAQ

A member of Afghan National Army (ANA) stands guard near a mosque after an overnight suicide attack in Herat, Afghanistan. August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a Shi‘ite mosque in Afghanistan that killed and wounded dozens of people on Tuesday, the group’s official agency AMAQ said on Wednesday.

“About 50 Shi‘ite were killed and 80 wounded in an attack by Islamic State militants yesterday on a husseiniya in the city of Herat in western Afghanistan,” AMAQ said.

Officials on Tuesday said the attack had killed more than 29 people and wounded at least 64.