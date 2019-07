A man walks at the site of a car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan July 25, 2019.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for two blasts in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, the group’s Amaq news agency reported.

Officials said earlier that three bombs had rocked Kabul, killing at least 15 people, as the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff was meeting top U.S. and NATO officials in the city.