UK's G4S confirms five staff killed, 32 injured in Kabul compound attack

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - British security firm G4S confirmed on Thursday that five of its employees, including one UK national, were killed in an attack on one of its sites in the Afghan capital on Wednesday.

Four of those killed were Afghan nationals.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm that five of our employees were killed and 32 were injured, five of them seriously, in an unprovoked, criminal attack on one of our compounds in Kabul on 28 November 2018,” G4S said in an emailed statement.