KABUL (Reuters) - The death toll from a suicide blast at an educational centre in a mainly Shi’ite area of the Afghan capital on Wednesday reached 48, with another 67 wounded, the health ministry said.

Afghan policemen arrive at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which came after several weeks of relative calm in Kabul but previous attacks on Shi’ite targets in the area have been claimed by Islamic State.