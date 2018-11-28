World News
November 28, 2018

Blast hits Afghan capital Kabul as Ghani outlines peace plans

KABUL (Reuters) - A loud explosion hit the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, apparently targeting an area close to a security contractors’ compound not far from the city’s airport, officials said.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the blast, which sent a plume of smoke into the sky.

The explosion came only hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told a UN-sponsored conference in Geneva of plans to seek a peace agreement with the Taliban.

“It is too early to speak about the type and exact target of the blast,” Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid said.

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi, Abdul Qadir Sediqi; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

