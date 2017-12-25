FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 25, 2017 / 3:48 AM / a minute ago

Blast in Afghan capital Kabul close to intelligence agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide bomber on foot blew himself up close to a compound of Afghanistan’s national intelligence agency in the capital, Kabul, on Monday, killing at least three people and wounding one, government officials said.

The blast comes a week after Islamic State claimed an attack on a training facility of the same agency, the National Directorate for Security, in Kabul that ended when the attackers were killed before causing significant casualties.

An official said the explosion occurred close to the agency’s entrance.

Ismail Kawsi, a spokesman for the ministry of public health, said at least three dead and one wounded had been taken to city hospitals.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Editing by Robert Birsel

