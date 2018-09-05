Blast kills at least four at sports club in Afghan capital

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide bomber blew himself up in a wrestling club in the west of the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least four people, officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the blast occurred in Dasht-e-Barchi, an area where many of the mainly Shi’ite Hazara minority live.

The area has frequently been targeted by attacks claimed by Islamic State. Last month, dozens of students preparing for a university entrance examination were killed at an educational center in the area.

“The explosion was due to a suicide bombing inside a wrestling club,” Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said, adding the blast had caused casualties and damage but giving no further details.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh said four bodies had been recovered and 18 wounded had been taken to hospitals but the final casualty toll had not been established.