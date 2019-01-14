Blast rocks eastern Kabul district: security sources

KABUL (Reuters) - An explosion rocked an eastern district of the Afghan capital on Kabul on Monday, security officials said.

An Afghan government security source told Reuters that the explosion had taken place on Jalalabad Road in eastern Kabul, near a district that is home to international company and NGO offices.

Basir Mujahid Kabul, police spokesman told Reuters: “A blast was heard in Kabul, we are still investigating further.”

Emergency sirens were soon heard after the explosion.