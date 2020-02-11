Casualties feared in Afghanistan suicide blast, ministry says

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide blast hit Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on Tuesday, with casualties feared, the interior ministry said, although no militant group immediately claimed responsibility.

The blast took place at the entrance to a government-run defense university, the Marshal Fahim Military Academy, the ministry added, but gave no details of possible casualties.

Recent weeks have brought frequent attacks on police and U.S. security forces in Afghanistan, even as the United States and Taliban Islamist militants pursue talks to finalize a peace pact.

Six people were killed and at least a dozen wounded last year in a similar Taliban suicide blast outside the academy, modeled after European war colleges to train Afghan cadets to become officers.

(This story has been refiled to correct headline)