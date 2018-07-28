FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 28, 2018 / 7:21 AM / in 6 minutes

Gunmen attack midwife training facility in eastern Afghanistan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JALALABAD, Afghanistan (Reuters) - Afghan security forces surrounded gunmen who stormed a facility for trainee midwives in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Saturday following an attack that began with multiple explosions.

Smoke rises from an area where explosions and gunshots were heard, in Jalalabad city, Afghanistan July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Parwiz

After a battle lasting several hours, which sent clouds of black smoke spiraling into the sky, all the attackers were killed by security forces, according to a statement by Attaullah Khogyani, the provincial government spokesman.

Slideshow (2 Images)

In addition, seven people, including four civilians, were wounded in the attack, the latest in a series to have hit Jalalabad in recent weeks.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but recent attacks have been claimed by Islamic State, which has a stronghold in the surrounding province of Nangarhar, on the border with Pakistan.

It was not immediately clear why the attackers had targeted the facility, which was mainly occupied by trainee midwives from the eastern province of Nuristan. Officials said they had been evacuated as the attack began.

Reporting by Ahmad Sultan, Rafiq Shirzad and Qadir Sediqi in KABUL; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.