November 20, 2018 / 2:29 PM / in 11 minutes

More than 50 killed by suicide bomber in Afghan capital

Afghan policeman keep watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide bomber blew himself up in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, killing more than 50 people, three government officials said.

Najib Danish, a spokesman for the interior ministry, said more than 70 other people were injured in the attack.

“A suicide bomber detonated his explosives inside a wedding hall where Islamic religious scholars had gathered to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Mohammad,” Danish said.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the blast.

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi and Abdul Qadir Sediqi; Writing by Rupam Jain; Editing by Andrew Roche

