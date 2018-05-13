FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 13, 2018 / 8:45 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Multiple blasts hit Afghan city, gunbattle underway: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JALALABAD, Afghanistan (Reuters) - A gunbattle raged between Afghan security forces and militants following a series of explosions on Sunday in the eastern city of Jalalabad, a government official said.

At least three explosions were heard at the start of what appeared to be a coordinated attack, Attahullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the Nangarhar provincial governor said. The firefight was taking place in a building housing the state accounts office.

Reporting by Ahmad Sultan, Rafiq Sherzad, Qadir Sediqi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

