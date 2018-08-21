FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 5:00 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Several blasts heard in Afghan capital Kabul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Several explosions were heard in the diplomatic district of the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, but there was no immediate information on casualties, Reuters witnesses and a security official said.

A security official said the explosions were caused by rockets fired from outside the city.

Taliban insurgents rejected on Monday an Afghan government peace offer for a ceasefire and vowed to continue its attacks against the government and its foreign allies.

Reporting by Kabul bureau; Editing by Darren Schuettler

