Several blasts heard in Afghan capital Kabul

KABUL (Reuters) - Several explosions were heard in the diplomatic district of the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, but there was no immediate information on casualties, Reuters witnesses and a security official said.
A security official said the explosions were caused by rockets fired from outside the city.
Taliban insurgents rejected on Monday an Afghan government peace offer for a ceasefire and vowed to continue its attacks against the government and its foreign allies.
Reporting by Kabul bureau; Editing by Darren Schuettler