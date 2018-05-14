FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Small blast wounds one in jittery Afghan capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - An explosion went off in a residential neighborhood of the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Monday, setting nerves on edge in a city hit by a wave of violence in recent months, but only one person was injured, officials said.

The blast was caused by an explosive placed near a park in the Macrorayan, a area of central Kabul, said police spokesman Basir Mujahid.

A health ministry official said one person was wounded.

A series of attacks has killed and wounded hundreds of civilians in Afghanistan this year and put heavy pressure on the Western-backed government of President Ashraf Ghani.

Last week, gunmen mounted coordinated attacks in Kabul and battled security forces for hours in the main commercial area after setting off three large explosions.

Reporting by Qadir Sediqi, Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
