July 25, 2019 / 4:45 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Two explosions rock Afghan capital after bus blast: officials

Hospital employees transport a wounded woman after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

KABUL (Reuters) - Two explosions went off in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Thursday, minutes after a bus carrying government employees was hit by a blast, killing five people, government officials said.

“One explosion occurred near the bus blast site and the second hit the eastern part of the city,” said Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the interior ministry.

Casualties were feared, he said.

At least five people were killed and 10 wounded when a bomb attached to the bus carrying government employees went off, officials said earlier.

A witness near the site of the bus blast said a minibus had caught fire and he could see several injured people and bodies.

No militant group claimed responsibility for any of the three blasts.

Reporting by Abdul Qadir Sediqi; Editing by Robert Birsel

