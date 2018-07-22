FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 22, 2018 / 5:52 PM / in 37 minutes

Islamic State claims suicide bombing targeting Afghan vice president- Amaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State said on Sunday a suicide bomber targeted the Afghan vice president near Kabul airport, the group’s Amaq news agency.

Victims lie on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 22, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani TEMPLATE OUT

It said the bomber detonated his suicide jacket at a celebration held to receive the vice president, Abdul Rashid Dostum, but gave no further details.

Dostum narrowly escaped a suicide bomb attack at Kabul airport as he returned home on Sunday from more than a year in exile in Turkey over allegations of torturing and abusing a political rival.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.