Afghanistan extends election to Sunday due to chaos at polling stations

KABUL (Reuters) - Voting in Afghanistan’s parliamentary election will be extended to Sunday in some constituencies after technical and organizational problems stopped voters casting their ballot in some polling centers on Saturday, government officials said.

Afghan women line up at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Kabul, Afghanistan October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Abdul Badi Sayad, chairman of Independent Election Commission said the voting process will continue till Sunday in those places where election officers or election material arrived late.

Confusion over biometric voter registration equipment, polling stations not opening on time, missing election materials and delays forcing lengthy waits angered voters on Saturday.