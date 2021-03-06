Iranian firefighters contain fuel tanks blaze at Afghan border

DUBAI (Reuters) - Firefighters from Iran contained a blaze at a border crossing with Afghanistan after three fuel storage tanks caught fire on Saturday, officials told Iranian media.

Abolhassan Mirjalili, a senior emergency official in Iran’s South Khorasan province, told the official news agency IRNA that Iran had sent 10 teams of firefighters to fight blaze, which was brought under control in six-and-a-half hours.

No one was hurt and no there was no serious damage to property, he added.

Earlier, Ali Akbar Mazidi, head of Iran’s Mahiroud border terminal, told news agency ISNA that three 150-tonne tanks had caught fire.

It was not clear what caused the blaze.

In mid-February, a fire at another Afghan customs post at the Iranian border injured about 60 people as hundreds of fuel tankers exploded, disrupting power supplies and causing millions of dollars of damage. The cause was unknown.

Iran, which has some of the world’s cheapest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the fall of its currency, has faced rampant fuel smuggling to neighbouring countries.