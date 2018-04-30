FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 3:06 PM / in an hour

Gunmen kill journalist in Afghan province, officials say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A journalist who worked for a local Afghan language service of the BBC and also contributed to Reuters was shot dead while driving home in the eastern city of Khost on Monday, officials said.

Ahmad Shah, who worked for the BBC’s Pashto language service as well as for Reuters, was killed in the Gulzar area on the outskirts of Khost, according to Talib Mangal, spokesman for Khost’s provincial governor.

The BBC confirmed the death in a statement on Twitter.

The attack came on the same day that nine journalists were killed in a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, and a week after unknown gunmen killed an Afghan journalist in the southern city of Kandahar.

There was no indication of any direct link between the attacks.

Reporting by Rupam Jain; Editing by Mark Heinrich

