FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 2, 2018 / 8:15 AM / in 8 minutes

Three foreigners abducted and killed in Afghan capital: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Militants abducted and killed three foreign nationals working for an international food company in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Thursday, security officials and a diplomat said.

A senior diplomat in Kabul said the three worked for the world’s second-largest food and catering services company, Sodexo.

“An Indian, a Malaysian and a Macedonian citizen were abducted and killed. We have found their bodies,” Hashmat Stanekzai, spokesman for Kabul’s police chief, told Reuters.

An Afghan security official said they found identity cards next to the bodies and were seeking confirmation from the company.

Officials at Sodexo in Afghanistan were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Rupam Jain; Abdul Qadir Sediqi, Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.