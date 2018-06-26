FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 6:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Afghan finance minister resigns, citing personal reasons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi, one of the top allies of President Ashraf Ghani, resigned on Tuesday, citing personal reasons.

Hakimi, a former ambassador to Washington and a trusted interlocutor with Western partners, has been a key force in Ghani’s government, overseeing efforts to boost Afghanistan’s tax revenues to reduce its dependence on foreign aid.

Speaking during a televised announcement of the decision, Hakimi said Wednesday would be his last day in office. He did not elaborate on the reason.

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Robert Birsel

