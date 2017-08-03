NATO soldier killed in Afghanistan convoy attack: coalition

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A NATO soldier was killed and six other personnel were wounded in Afghanistan on Thursday after a suicide bomber attacked their convoy in Kabul province, a coalition statement said.

The wounded were being treated at a U.S. military hospital at Bagram Airfield and were in stable condition, the statement said.

The incident occurred in Qarabagh district.

A U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the soldier killed appeared not to be American, citing initial reports, but provided no further details and said that information could change as more details come in.

The coalition maintains nearly 13,000 troops from 39 countries as part of a mission to train, advise and assist Afghan troops.

A suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan on Wednesday killed two American troops as they were traveling in a convoy near the airport in the southern city of Kandahar, the U.S. military said, in a strike claimed by the Taliban insurgency.

The attack was seen as a reminder of the dangers posed to the 8,400 U.S. service members currently in Afghanistan as President Donald Trump weighs sending thousands more troops to fight America's longest war.

U.S. military commanders in Afghanistan have asked for several thousand additional troops, but the request is stalled in Washington, where Trump has expressed skepticism over extending the American commitment.