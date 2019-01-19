Afghan interior minister resigns to run for vice-presidency: sources

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan Interior Minister Amrullah Saleh resigned on Saturday to run for the vice-presidency in the July election, two political sources said.
“He resigned and he will file his nomination as part of President Ghani’s team,” said a source from the presidential palace in Kabul.
In December, President Ashraf Ghani appointed Saleh, a former security official and an uncompromising opponent of the Taliban, to his government in a bid to secure the support of former opponents for a second term.
