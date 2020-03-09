U.S. special envoy arrives at inauguration ceremony for Afghan President Ghani

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

KABUL (Reuters) - U.S. Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad arrived at the presidential palace in Kabul on Monday afternoon ahead of an inauguration ceremony for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Local state broadcaster RTA broadcast live footage of Khalilzad arriving, as well as NATO forces commander Scott Miller and U.S. Charge d’Affaires Ross Wilson.

Ghani’s inauguration ceremony began on Monday afternoon, after being pushed back due to talks aimed at resolving a political row over the disputed election that had seen his main rival planning a parallel swearing-in ceremony. It was not immediately clear what the outcome of those negotiations was.