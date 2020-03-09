World News
March 9, 2020 / 11:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ashraf Ghani sworn in as Afghan president, rival holds parallel inauguration ceremony

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, looks on during a joint news conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in Kabul, Afghanistan February 29, 2020.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was sworn in for a second term on Monday but his main rival for the top job refused to recognize the inauguration, holding his own swearing-in ceremony as a rival president.

Television footage showed Ghani taking an oath at the Presidential palace in Kabul at a ceremony attended by a number of foreign diplomats, including U.S. Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

Presidential candidate and rival in a disputed election Abdullah Abdullah held his own ceremony at a similar time, suggesting talks between the two camps and Khalilzad aimed at brokering an agreement had not been successful.

Reporting by Abdul Qadir Sediqi, Orooj Hakini and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Alex Richardson

