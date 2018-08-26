FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 26, 2018 / 4:52 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Afghanistan president rejects resignation of three top security officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani rejected on Sunday resignations tendered a day earlier by three senior security officials, the government said.

FILE PHOTO: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

The ministers of defense and interior, as well as a senior security chief, sent their resignations to the president’s palace on Saturday, soon after Afghanistan’s national security adviser also resigned.

Government spokesman Haroon Chakansuri said in a statement Ghani had asked the three officials to continue with their duties and “work toward the betterment of the security situation”.

Reporting by Abdul Qadir Sediqi; Writing by Rupam Jain; Editing by Paul Tait

