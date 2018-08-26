Afghanistan president rejects resignation of three top security officials

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani rejected on Sunday resignations tendered a day earlier by three senior security officials, the government said.

FILE PHOTO: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

The ministers of defense and interior, as well as a senior security chief, sent their resignations to the president’s palace on Saturday, soon after Afghanistan’s national security adviser also resigned.

Government spokesman Haroon Chakansuri said in a statement Ghani had asked the three officials to continue with their duties and “work toward the betterment of the security situation”.