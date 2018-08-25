FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 25, 2018 / 8:58 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Afghanistan's four top security officials resign: government sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghanistan’s ministers of defense and interior, as well as another security chief quit on Saturday, government sources said, following the resignation of the president’s national security adviser earlier in the day.

“We have received four resignations by two ministers and two senior security officials,” an official in President Ashraf Ghani’s office told Reuters.

Government sources said the resignations included Defense Minister Tariq Shah Bahrami and Interior Minister Wais Barmak, as well as Masoom Stanekzai, the head of the National Directorate of Security. The announcement followed a decision by National Security Advisor Hanif Atmar to quit.

Reporting by Rupam Jain; Editing by Edmund Blair

