FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 7, 2018 / 3:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. welcomes Afghan ceasefire offer to Taliban: State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States welcomes Afghanistan’s offer of a ceasefire to Taliban militants coinciding with the end of the Muslim fasting month and U.S. forces in the country will respect the ceasefire, the State Department said on Thursday.

An Afghan National Army (ANA) officer holds an Afghanistan flag during a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Afghanistan October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

“The Afghan government’s offer of a temporary ceasefire underscores its commitment to peace as both a national and religious responsibility,” the department said in a statement. It said the ceasefire will allow the Afghan people to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of Ramadan without fear of violence. The holiday falls at the end of next week.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.