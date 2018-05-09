Earthquake shakes buildings in Afghanistan, felt in Pakistan - Reuters witnesses

KABUL/ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - An earthquake shook buildings in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Wednesday, with tremors felt in Pakistani cities, according to Reuters witnesses.

People stand outside the buildings following an earthquake tremor in Peshawar, Pakistan May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Workers left buildings in Kabul and Pakistani media reported the quake was felt in Islamabad, the capital, and the northwestern city of Peshawar.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 6.4 earthquake centered in Tajikistan, near the Afghan border.