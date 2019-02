FILE PHOTO: U.S. troops patrol at an Afghan National Army (ANA) Base in Logar province, Afghanistan August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The time of the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is not fixed yet and negotiations on the issue are in progress, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the head of the Taliban delegation to peace talks on Moscow, said on Wednesday.

The talks involving Taliban officials and the opposition were “very satisfactory”, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai said.