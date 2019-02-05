Taliban calls recent Afghanistan peace talks with U.S. successful: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The head of a Taliban delegation visiting Moscow said on Tuesday that Afghanistan peace talks with the United States last month had been a success, the Interfax news agency reported.

The United States held peace negotiations with the Taliban in Qatar that ended with signs of progress toward the withdrawal of thousands of foreign troops from Afghanistan and an end to more than 17 years of war.

The head of the delegation, who is in Russia for talks between Taliban militants and opposition politicians, was quoted as saying no agreement had been reached with Washington on a timeframe for a troop pullout, but that he hoped it would happen soon.