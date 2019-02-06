Taliban: U.S. vowed to pull out half its Afghan troops by April - RIA

FILE PHOTO: U.S. troops patrol at an Afghan National Army (ANA) Base in Logar province, Afghanistan August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Taliban, which has a delegation in Moscow for talks, said on Wednesday that the United States vowed during recent talks with it to pull out half of its troops from Afghanistan by April, the RIA news agency reported.

The United States held peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar last month that ended with signs of progress toward the withdrawal of thousands of foreign troops from Afghanistan and an end to more than 17 years of war.