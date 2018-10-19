FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 8:24 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Election in Afghan province of Kandahar to be delayed a week

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Parliamentary elections in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, due to be held on Saturday, will be delayed by one week following the assassination of the powerful provincial police commander, officials said on Friday.

Hafizullah Hashimi, spokesman of the Independent Election Commission, said the decision to delay the vote had been taken because the people of Kandahar were “morally not ready to vote” following the death of the commander, General Abdul Razeq, who was killed by a rogue bodyguard of another top official on Thursday.

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Robert Birsel

