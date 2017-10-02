FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denmark to send 55 soldiers to Kabul after deadly attack on convoy
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 2, 2017 / 2:25 PM / in 18 days

Denmark to send 55 soldiers to Kabul after deadly attack on convoy

Julie Astrid Thomsen

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark, part of the NATO-led military mission in Afghanistan, said Monday it will send an additional 55 soldiers to the country to boost security efforts after a car bomber attacked a Danish convoy last week.

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen poses for a picture at his office in Copenhagen, Denmark February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

The soldiers will assist the 97 Danish soldiers already in Afghanistan protecting advisers traveling to and from the Afghan military academy near Kabul, Denmark’s Ministry of Defense said on Monday.

“If the Afghan government loses control, Afghanistan will once again become a haven for terrorist groups and we risk another wave of refugees to Europe and Denmark,” Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen said in a statement.

The 55 Danish soldiers will be stationed in Kabul at the beginning of 2018.

Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.