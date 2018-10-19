FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 19, 2018 / 6:49 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Afghan election commissioners recommend suspending Kandahar vote

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan election commissioners have recommended suspending Saturday’s parliamentary election in the southern province of Kandahar following the assassination of the powerful local police chief, officials said on Friday.

The recommendation, which must be approved by the National Security Council before taking effect, deals a severe blow to the election process, which was already bedevilled by security threats as well as technical and organizational problems.

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.